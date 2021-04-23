LED Bulb Exchange and Paper Shredding

media release: The city of Middleton Sustainability Committee will be holding a spring Paper Shredding Event and LED Lightbulb Exchange on April 23rd from 3:00pm - 5:00pm for Middleton residents at 4330 Parmenter Street (Middleton Recycling Center and adjacent Park and Ride). These events are open and free of charge to Middleton residents. This will be a contactless event and the City asks that you place your bags of paper and lightbulbs in the trunk of your car. You may exchange up to 5 CFL or incandescent bulbs for 5 free LED bulbs per family/car. 100% of the CFL lightbulbs will be recycled in their entirety by PKK Lighting. CFLs use much more energy than LEDs so we suggest swapping out your bulbs even if they have not burnt out yet. Committee members will keep track of the energy saved by the community.

The Paper Shredding event will be managed by Pellitteri Waste Systems. Pellitteri will shred your paper and recycle it. There is a 3-bag limit, no hanging files, no 3-ring binders, and no credit cards. Please leave the items in your trunk for collection. Volunteers will help direct traffic at the site. We hope to see you on April 23rd! Thank you to the Sustainability Committee and the Middleton High School Green Team Volunteers for organizing and volunteering their time for this event!