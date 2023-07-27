Lee Kanehira Blues Piano Trio with Joe Nosek

media release: Miss Lee was born and raised in Tagawa city, Fukuoka Prefecture, South Japan. She started to play classical piano in childhood. After graduating from a music college, she met the blues. In 2004, she started to play with local blues bands as well as the musicians who are visiting her hometown on tour. She is visiting Chicago every summer since 2008 and playing with great musicians, such as Kenny "Beedy Eyes" Smith, Billy Flynn, The Cash Box Kings etc. Lately, she moved to Kanto area, and is playing many clubs in Tokyo with professional bluesmen including Takashi “Hotoke” Nagai, Kotez, Hitoshi Koide and Shun Kikuta. Her first leader album “THE UNION MEETIN'” was recorded with great musicians in Chicago and released in July 2014. In 2016, She made 45 rpm single record “THESE BLUES KEEP DOGGIN' ME/ BLUES IS EVERYWHERE” with Billy Flynn(g) The latest album “LEE'S BOOGIE”, which was focused on her solo piano playing, was released on 25 Nov, 2017. She is also playing on album of many blues musicians, such as the blues.the-butcher-590213, Shun Kikuta & Blues Company, Shoji Naito and The Cash Box Kings, etc. Miss Lee became the 2018 Chicago Blues Piano Contest winner. She is a lady blues pianist who is dedicated to playing old school Chicago blues, a rare kind in these days.

Joe Nosek spent his youth soaking up as much blues music as he could hear, both live and on record. In his teens, he began sneaking into blues clubs to watch Junior Wells, James Cotton, Otis Rush, Jimmy Rogers, Sunnyland Slim and others. Nosek recalls, “Seeing those guys made a huge impression on me and propelled me into wanting to learn how to play the blues.” He took up harmonica, quickly cultivating his own aggressive, fluid style. After moving to Madison in the early 1990s, he began sitting in with artists such as Clyde Stubblefield and Luther Allison. Finding like-minded musicians hell-bent on playing raw, rough-edged, hard-charging blues, Nosek formed The Cash Box Kings. They released their first album, Live! At The King Club, in 2003, instantly earning praise from critics and fans, and gaining a reputation as one of the hottest live bands on the circuit.