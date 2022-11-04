press release: Lee Weiss (1928-2018): A Retrospective, November 4 thru December 30 2022. Opening reception on November 4, 5-8 pm.

Lee Weiss was a resident of Madison for most of her painting career. From the 1960s through the 2000s she has built a national reputation for her adventuresome use of the watercolor medium. Weiss has participated in every major American watercolor competition during this time and her pieces are in numerous museum and corporate collections including the Smithsonian's National Museum of American Art, the National Air and Space Museum, and the Phillips Collection, of Washington, D.C. Weiss's paintings are sought after by collectors from Prague to Tokyo and across the USA.

Ms. Weiss' works are known for their interpretation of the spiritual qualities of nature and for her mastery of the watercolor medium through innovative painting techniques. Weiss has developed her work from small-scale depictions of large landscapes to monumental presentations of landscape details. Many of her scenes could take place at the beach, a neighborhood park, or in our own back yards. Weiss explains her growth: "If I can't find some mystery, something that moves me, then I have just done an illustration, not a painting. The paintings that really thrill me are those that leave a lot unsaid, but, there's a presence..."