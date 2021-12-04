Legacy Boxes

press release: Take photography into the 3rd dimension. Create a foldable decorative artist box for someone you want to memorialize or honor. PhotoMidwest presents a two-day workshop held in Madison on Dec 4 - 5, 2021.

In this workshop, you will create a foldable decorative artist box that will contain a memento, photograph or other item/small items of a person or event you want to memorialize or honor. Makes a great gift for yourself or someone else. No experience needed. Instructor: Angela Johnson.

See this link for more details: https://www.photomidwest.org/ classes

10:00 am – 2:30 pm SATURDAY, December 4 and 10 am – 2:30 pm SUNDAY, December 5, 2021, St. Luke’s Episcopal Church 4011 Major Ave, Madison, WI 53716 (east side of Madison). ADA accessible, elevator. Free convenient parking in the parking lot and street parking out front. Workshop Fee: $130 / $120 (PhotoMidwest members)