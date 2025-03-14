media release: The Madison Symphony Orchestra (MSO) presents “Legacy”, the March concerts featuring four compelling vocal powerhouses and the Madison Symphony Chorus. The program explores the lasting impact of two composers, Richard Strauss and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, through their final works. After opening with one of Strauss’ great tone poems Don Juan, soprano Amanda Majeski takes the stage with the orchestra for what Strauss himself called his Four Last Songs. Majeski, mezzo-soprano Kirsten Lippart, tenor Joshua Sanders, bass Matt Boehler, and the Madison Symphony Chorus come together for Mozart’s Requiem, the work he wrote from his death bed and left unfinished. When he passed, his associate Franz Xaver Süssmayr completed the composition. Music Director John DeMain muses, “Mozart’s incomplete masterpiece offers us a work of incredible beauty at the end of his life.” The piece lives on as one of the most profoundly moving works ever created.

“Legacy” performances will take place on Friday, March 14 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, March 15 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, March 16 at 2:30 p.m. in Overture Hall, 201 State Street.