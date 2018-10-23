Legal and Financial Planning

press release: October 23, 2018, 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Wyndham Garden, 2969 Cahill Main, Fitchburg

Free and open to the public. No registration required. Join us for a free workshop for families. Attorney Chris Schmidt of Boardman & Clark will present an overview of key legal and financial planning issues for older adults. Learn about estate planning, advanced directives, guardianship, funeral planning, ways to pay for care, Medicaid and Family Care. No solicitaitons will be made. This program is offered as a community education program by the Alzheimer's & Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin (ADAW). If you have any questions, please call ADAW toll free at 888-308-6251. 

Wyndham Garden Hotel, Fitchburg 2969 Cahill Main, Fitchburg, Wisconsin https://www.wyndhamhotels.com/wyndham-garden/fitchburg-wisconsin/wyndham-garden-fitchburg-madison/overview View Map
888-308-6251
