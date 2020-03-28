Legal Clinic

press release: Learn and get FREE support about deportation. This event is Free and open to African (All African countries and Black people of the diaspora, AfroCarribean, and AfroLatinx) and Southeast Asian (Hmong, Khmer, Lao, Vietnamese, Mien, & Tai Dam)

Saturday, March 28, from 11a.m. - 4p.m., Freedom Inc., 2110 Luann Lane, Madison, WI 53713

Workshops include:

How to Deal With Final Orders Removal

Know Your Rights Training

Advocacy Support for Families

Care for Those Impacted

Free Support Filing FOIA (Freedom Of Information Act) Requests

How to Become Naturalized

*Lunch and children's activities will be provided.

*Hmong and Khmer interpreters available. Please let us know if you speak another language and will require interpreter services.