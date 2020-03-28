Legal Clinic
Freedom Inc. 2110 Luann Lane, Madison, Wisconsin 53713
press release: Learn and get FREE support about deportation. This event is Free and open to African (All African countries and Black people of the diaspora, AfroCarribean, and AfroLatinx) and Southeast Asian (Hmong, Khmer, Lao, Vietnamese, Mien, & Tai Dam)
Saturday, March 28, from 11a.m. - 4p.m., Freedom Inc., 2110 Luann Lane, Madison, WI 53713
Workshops include:
How to Deal With Final Orders Removal
Know Your Rights Training
Advocacy Support for Families
Care for Those Impacted
Free Support Filing FOIA (Freedom Of Information Act) Requests
How to Become Naturalized
*Lunch and children's activities will be provided.
*Hmong and Khmer interpreters available. Please let us know if you speak another language and will require interpreter services.