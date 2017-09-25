press release:

The 34-minute documentary film Legend Lake: A Talking Circle recounts the saga of Legend Lake, a beautiful 5,160 acre lake development, formed by joining 9 smaller lakes in the Menominee Indian Reservation (with the same boundaries as Menominee County) in northern Wisconsin. The shore-land was subdivided and sold mostly to non-Menominee people. Legend Lake represents another chapter in the long, and often contentious, relationship between American Indians and non-Indians in Wisconsin. This film screened at the 2011 Wisconsin Film Festival.

A guided discussion will be led by Aaron Bird Bear following the film. Aaron Bird Bear is Assistant Dean, Student Diversity Programs, School of Education at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Bird Bear (Mandan, Hidatsa, & Dine' Nations) received his Educational Leadership Policy & Analysis masters degree from UW-Madison and previously coordinated American Indian Student Academic Services, a unit supporting Native American students at UW-Madison.

This program is funded by a grant from Beyond the Page and is part of a series of programs in Dane County Libraries titled Get to Know Our Neighbors: Wisconsin's Tribal Nations and Communities.