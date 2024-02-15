media release: Are you looking to build a team this year around a shared goal? Perhaps this School of Democracy training is the right one for you! Join us on Thursday, February 15 at 6:30 p.m. CT on Zoom with our affiliate, FREE's Executive Director, Peggy West-Schroder for a training on Legislative Drafting and Coalition Building. Register in advance.

The 2024 presidential race and the threats to democracy will dominate media attention in the next year. The ultimate objective of School of Democracy is to reorient activists toward a long-arc strategy to power development and toward the crucial role that relational organizing and canvassing play in protecting our democracy. The guiding principle of WISDOM is integrated voter engagement, or year round voter engagement, and we want to help participants understand that elections are just one of many ways to stake a claim to gaining and retaining political power for our communities. Take action today by investing in yourself and joining this training to build your skillset.