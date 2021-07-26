Leigh Nash, Hannah Busse

media release: The Keep Wisconsin Warm/Cool Fund’s “Crescendo On Wisconsin” campaign is proud to announce the first Singer/Songwriter Showcase fundraising event at Funk’s Pub in Fitchburg, WI on July 26, 2021 featuring Leigh Nash (of Sixpence None the Richer) with special guest Hannah Busse. This seated event is an intimate, limited-capacity listening room experience. Tickets are on sale now at https://cow1. brownpapertickets.com

Nashville-based Leigh Nash is a singer/songwriter and lead vocalist for the Grammy-nominated band Sixpence None the Richer, with hit songs including “Kiss Me” and a cover version of “There She Goes.” She has also released three solo albums. Her most recent release is the single “Good Trouble” with singer/songwriter Ruby Amanfu.

Hannah Busse was named the Madison Area Music Association’s 2018 New Artist of the Year, and her music ranges from driving to quirky to reflective, with common threads of honest lyrics and captivating melodies driven from her piano.

This event is a fund and awareness-raising event for the Crescendo On Wisconsin (COW) campaign. COW provides a hand up by assisting entertainment industry workers (artists, musicians, stage and sound crew, venue workers, etc.) with obtaining much-needed financial assistance for keeping a roof over their heads or their heat and power on through the Keep Wisconsin Warm/Cool Fund.

LEIGH NASH

Growing up in the Texas Hill Country of New Braunfels, Leigh Nash officially started her music career singing country music and learning old country songs on the guitar when she was just 12 years old.

With a desire to be on the stage, she started calling clubs on her own to book herself to perform. Before long, the young teen was singing Loretta Lynn and Tanya Tucker songs, such as "You Ain't Woman Enough to Take My Man" and "Texas When I Die,” on open mic Sunday nights while being backed by a middle-aged band of town locals. It was in the early 90’s when she met guitarist and songwriter Matt Slocum and together they formed the band Sixpence None The Richer, a famed pop group that went on to win numerous awards and accolades, including two GRAMMY® Award nominations.

In their career, Sixpence None The Richer recorded four full-length albums. Their debut, which released when Nash was just 16, was 1994’s critically acclaimed LP The Fatherless & The Widow. In the years that followed, the band released numerous timeless songs and huge radio hits, from the GRAMMY-nominated “Kiss Me” to “There She Goes,” among many others.

Leigh Nash also recorded the song "Need to Be Next to You,” written by famed songwriter Diane Warren, for the 2000 movie Bounce, which became Nash's first solo single. She also made guest appearances on albums from bands such as Los Straightjackets and Delerium. Nash eventually pursued a solo career and debuted her first album, Blue On Blue, in 2006 (One Son/ Nettwerk). She also became a member of Fauxliage and Movement Nashville.

Today, Nash is based in Nashville working as a touring solo artist and songwriter, and she continues to tour with Sixpence None The Richer. “Get Happy” is Nash’s latest release (2.14.20) and features the 20th Anniversary Edition of “Kiss Me” and a tapestry are new songs “God Gave Me Horses” (Leigh Nash/Connie Harrington), “My Love My Drug” (Leigh Nash/ Aaron Espe), “Something Worth Leaving Behind (Leigh Nash/ Jaida Dryer/ Park Chisolm), and Don't Let Me Die In Dallas (Leigh Nash/Tom Douglas).

HANNAH BUSSE

Hannah Busse is a folk-pop singer-songwriter, recording artist, worship director, wife, and mom. Ranging from driving to quirky to reflective, Hannah's songs hold common threads of honest lyrics and captivating melodies driven from her piano. She writes about the inner life, culture, relationships, and parenting.

Named the Madison Area Music Association's 2018 New Artist of the Year, Hannah's repute as a songwriter and performer is on the rise. Hannah's music has been aired on Wisconsin Public Radio's Simply Folk, WORT FM's Her Infinite Variety, and Max Ink Radio, and has been praised in publications including the Isthmus and The Badger Herald. She has opened for the likes of Gungor, Sara Groves, Danielle Ate The Sandwich, and Brady Toops, and has shared the stage with numerous other artists such as The Sea The Sea, Beth Kille, and Emma Jayne.

A host of influences have shaped Hannah's music-making: a Midwestern upbringing with lots of singing around the piano. A progressive education at a Big Ten university. Years of leading community worship gatherings with combo bands and choirs. Classical training as a vocalist, pianist, oboist, and choir director. A love for old musicals. A spouse who introduced her to Weezer, Green Day, and Pearl Jam.

Underneath Our Surface, Hannah's debut solo EP, is a collection of songs about the hidden desires, wounds, and memories underneath the surface of our ordinary lives.

Hannah and her husband Will live in Madison, Wisconsin with their three exuberant little daughters.

