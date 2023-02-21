RSVP for Lent: At the Threshold of Transformation

media release: This year, Holy Wisdom Monastery offers "Lent: At the Threshold of Transformation" a five-session series during Lent. Both online and in-person options are available. This experience is provided at no cost to participants, but donations are appreciated.

This series will be a deep immersion into the story of Paul’s encounter with Christ as told in Acts 9 – part Bible study, part meditation, parts lectio and visio divina, part small group sharing and reflection.

Participants are invited into an observance of the Lenten season as a threshold time. The focus will be on “liminal spaces” – those times when we are in-between, in-between “how things used to be” and “how things are yet to be,” in-between the persons we once knew ourselves to be and the new beings yet to be known. We all feel ourselves at thresholds at some point in life – thresholds of aging, of life transitions, of changing political winds, of climate change, of other losses and griefs. The study of Paul’s story provides a spiritual map for balancing the demand to release and surrender with the wise discernment of what is essential to keep and to hold fast as we cross these thresholds.

Series Options:

Option 1: Virtual on Tuesdays, from 6:30-8:00 pm

Dates: 2/28, 3/7, 3/14, 3/21, 3/28

Option 2: In-person on Wednesdays, from 10:00-11:30 am

Dates: 3/1, 3/8, 3/15, 3/22, 3/29

Option 3: Virtual on Thursdays, from 6:30-8:00 pm

Dates: 3/2, 3/9, 3/16, 3/23, 3/30

Learn more & register: https:// holywisdommonastery.org/lent- at-the-threshold

Registration closes Feb. 21 at 11:59