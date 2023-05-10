Leo Salazar & Luca Salazar

media release: This month's Ballweg Gallery exhibit is one of color, emotion and family. Leo Salazar and his son Luca are equally represented in these beautiful works of art made from mixed paints and construction materials.

Luca works in crayon, erasable markers and dot markers to express "happiness, frustration, anger, boredom and running," while dad Leo uses various paint to express life's fluidity and experience.

View and purchase pieces of Leo and Luca's collection until the end of May in our Ironworks building.