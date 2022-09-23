media release: Overture Galleries fall 2022 exhibitions are now on display in Galleries I, II and III through Monday, Nov. 28 and in Playhouse Gallery through Sunday, Dec. 4. The exhibits feature 56 local and regional artists. Be inspired and enjoy! Overture Galleries are always free and open to the public, and most artworks are for sale by regional artists.

A reception with artists’ talks will be held Friday, Nov. 4 from 5-9 p.m. in the galleries.

GALLERY III: LIMINAL SPACE

Leo Salazar & Michael Wartgow

Leo Salazar and Michael Wartgow utilize layers to convey a distinct space-time. Salazar paints abstractions of daily inspirations and unique representations of the city of Madison. Wartgow’s art forces viewers to slow down, be in the present moment and contemplate the importance of history in their personal lives.