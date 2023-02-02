press release: Leonor Will Never Die | Martika Ramirez Escobar | Philippines | 99 minutes

An innovative blend of pulpy action homages, playful comedy, and touching family drama, Leonor Will Never Die is an imaginative tribute to the Filipino film industry. While revisiting an unfinished script, Leonor is struck on the head and knocked into a coma. As she lays unconscious in the hospital, fantasy and reality begin to blur when Leonor finds herself awake inside her script, becoming the hero of her own story. Winner of the Special Jury Prize for Innovative Spirit at the Sundance Film Festival, and nominated for this year’s Best International Film by the Independent Spirit Awards.

MMoCA Cinema features premieres of critically acclaimed and award-winning documentary and feature films. MMoCA Cinema is $7 per screening, or free for MMoCA members and anyone age 18 and younger. Ticket sales begin at 6:30 PM in the Museum lobby. Film begins at 7:00 PM.

