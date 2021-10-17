Leopold Community Garden 10th Anniversary

media release: Everyone is welcome Sunday October 17, to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of Leopold Community Garden at Aldo Leopold Park, 3:00 p.m., and a planting of native perennials at the new Fiddlehead Fern Family and Native Garden Sanctuary along the Cannonball Path, 4:00 p.m.

Leopold neighbors came together in 2011 to plant the first seeds of their community garden at Aldo Leopold Park, 2906 Traceway Drive. Many friendships were made along the way – while building raised beds, tending plants, installing a water line, painting a colorful welcome fence, and harvesting hundreds of pounds of produce. The city’s Arbor Hills-Leopold Neighborhood Plan recommended creating the community garden to activate the park and bring residents together. The non-profit, Rooted, now manages the garden and many residents contribute their time and energy.

The neighborhood plan also recommended building a gateway to the school’s expansive playground, inviting the public to enjoy it outside of regular school hours. “The Leopold Fiddlehead Fern Family and Native Garden Sanctuary honors and celebrates Leopold neighborhood’s close knit families and friends. It also provides a rest stop for residents and passersby, and native prairie and woodland plants that pollinators feed on,” said Sonia Valle the sculpture’s designer, who worked with artist Michael Burns to fabricate and install the work.

The Madison Arts Commission and AARP provided funding for the Fiddlehead Fern Family and Native Garden Sanctuary, City Engineering and Traffic Engineering have provided resources and support, and the Leopold and Arbor Hills Neighborhoods are helping plant the site. Come celebrate the Leopold Community Garden at 3:00 p.m., Aldo Leopold Park, 2906 Traceway Drive, then walk or roll down the Cannonball Path and plant some native perennials at the Fiddlehead Fern Family and Native Garden Sanctuary. Visitors can also access the sanctuary from Aldo Leopold Elementary School, 2602 Post Road, side parking lot. All are welcome!