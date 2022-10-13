media release: How can tracking the everyday happenings in our own yards contribute to our understanding of climate change? Join Dr. Stan Temple for this classic virtual event, Leopold, Phenology, and YOU. Dr. Temple will guide you through the history of Aldo Leopold and Nina Leopold Bradley’s own phenological practices, which illuminate how climate change can affect natural cycles in our own favorite green spaces. 2023 Phenology Calendar creative director Emily Oyos will be your host for the evening.

What is phenology, you ask? Phenology is the study of natural patterns and cycles incited by seasonal changes. Did you notice the first geese returning in March? First bloom of lupine in May? That is phenology! If you have a curiosity about the natural occurrences happening around you, this event is for you. Plus, each registrant will receive a coupon for the upcoming 2023 Phenology Calendar, and three lucky participants will win a FREE calendar!

Register today to learn how to be a more active observer of the world around you.

Leopold, Phenology, and YOU with Stan Temple is sponsored by Half-Aker Designs in Baraboo, Wisconsin.