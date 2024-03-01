media release: This year’s Leopold Week theme, “Natural, Wild, and Free,” will feature a stimulating virtual speaker series led by celebrated authors Ed Yong, An Immense World, and Diane Wilson, The Seed Keeper. Join thousands of individuals from around the globe for a week of easy-access, online programming that will inspire and rejuvenate the land ethic in everyone’s heart!

We invite you to join us for this year's "Natural, Wild, and Free" Leopold Week, March 1-8!

Friday, March 1, 12:00 PM CST

Leopold Week 2024 Kick-Off with Buddy Huffaker, Executive Director of the Aldo Leopold Foundation

Saturday, March 2, 4:00 PM CST

Drawing A Land Ethic: Artist Max Sorenson at the Overture Center

Monday, March 4, 12:00 PM CST

Lyanda Lynn Haupt on Rooted: Life at the Crossroads of Science, Nature, and Spirit

Tuesday, March 4, 7:00 PM CST

Diane Wilson on her award-winning novel The Seed Keeper

*ASL interpretation provided

Wednesday, March 6, 12:00 PM CST

Interview with Karl Malcolm, Assistant Director of Renewable Resources with the U.S. Forest Service

Wednesday, March 6, 7:00 PM CST

First & Wildest: The Gila Wilderness at 100 Interview and Author Panel

Thursday, March 7, 7:00 PM CST

Presentation from Ed Yong, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and author of An Immense World

*ASL interpretation provided

Friday, March 8, 12:00 PM CST

Leopold Week Finale with the 2023-24 Future Leaders Fellows