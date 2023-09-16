× Expand courtesy Les Cordes en Blue The band Les Cordes en Blue. Les Cordes en Blue (from left): Gian Compuesto, Patrick Lindsley, Shea Henry.

media release: Join us for Saturday Jazz! This month, we welcome Les Cordes en Blue.

Les Cordes en Blue is a Madison based acoustic string jazz trio. Our repertoire includes music inspired by the legendary Django Reinhardt as well as bebop, jazz standards, French jazz/pop, and contemporary inspired novelties. We want our music to have you tapping your feet, feeling the groove, and maybe even dancing!

Jazz at Sequoya features local musicians on the third Saturday of every month. The series is generously funded by the Friends of Sequoya Library.