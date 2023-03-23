press release: Edgewood High School Performing Arts presents "Les Misérables"

SHOWTIMES: March 23, 24 and 25 - 7 p.m.; March 26 - 2 p.m., McKinley Performing Arts Center

Join our cast and crew as they bring this monumental story to life in song!

“To Love another person is to see the face of God'' is the spine that supports the driving action of this play. Les Misérables, the musical based on Victor Hugo’s masterpiece, is the epic tale of broken dreams, passion and redemption set against a nation in the throes of turbulent times. It is a message as relevant today as it was when it was first written.

Winner of more than 100 international awards and seen by more than 65 million people worldwide, Les Misérables is an epic and uplifting story about the survival of the human spirit. Now adapted for high school performers, Les Misérables School Edition features one of the most memorable scores of all time and some of the most memorable characters to ever grace our stage.

The Les Misérables School Edition packs an emotional wallop that has thrilled audiences all over the world. This author-approved edition has been abridged to a running time of just over two hours, while carefully maintaining the integrity of one of the greatest musicals ever written.

The EHS production of Les Misérables stars more than 45 student actors including performers from past shows, as well as many talented newcomers. The show also involves 18 student crew members.

Follow @edgewoodhsdrama on Instagram to meet the cast and see behind-the-scenes peeks at rehearsals!