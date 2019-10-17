Les Rendez-vous d'Anna

press release: Belgium | 120 minutes | NR | DCP | Dir. Chantal Akerman

Anna is a director whose job takes her all over western Europe. In each place, she either already has some connection, or readily makes one. People seem drawn to her, but inevitably insist on sharing their inmost secrets and discontents with her, despite her lack of interest in these revelations. This does not deter Anna from continuing to meet people, and she genuinely connects with them occasionally, as when she sees her mother briefly in Brussels.

"'Anna' reappears as an illumination of the filmmaker's inner life . . . As much as anything, 'Anna' evokes the feelings of a Jew traveling alone in postwar Germany," - J. Hoberman, New York Times

