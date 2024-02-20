media release: PLEASE NOTE: While this is a free event, RSVPs are encouraged. Seating is limited and will be first come, first served.

About the book

Ex-marathoner Sam Jameson can't run from her problems anymore. She begins a hot yoga practice to conquer her paralyzing grief, loneliness, and guilt over a shameful past. As she cautiously forms new relationships with a mentor, lover, and a friend, she discovers she's being stalked. As the heat rises, she realizes one of them wants her dead. If Sam can't discern ally from adversary, corpse pose could take on a whole new meaning.

Lesa Knollenberg is a freelance writer who enjoys country living just outside of Madison, Wisconsin. When she's not writing, you can find her in the hot yoga studio, in nature with her family, or giving presentations on the writing life to students. Corpse Pose is the first in her series of suspense novels set in the world of fitness. To learn more and sign up for her newsletter, visit www.lesaknollenberg.com.