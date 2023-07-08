Lesbian Pop Up Bar
Brix Cider, Mount Horeb 119 S. 2nd St., Mount Horeb, Wisconsin 53572
In the past, there were hundreds of lesbian bars in the United States. Today, there are just a handful of spaces left for queer women and allies to connect. To fill that void, LPub is a “pop-up” bar that moves every month to a different establishment in the Madison area to facilitate queer women meeting each other in person. Starts at 6 pm with no designated end time, July 8, 2023, Brix Cider, 119 S 2nd St, Mount Horeb, WI 53572
