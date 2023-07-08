Lesbian Pop Up Bar

In the past, there were hundreds of lesbian bars in the United States. Today, there are just a handful of spaces left for queer women and allies to connect. To fill that void, LPub is a “pop-up” bar that moves every month to a different establishment in the Madison area to facilitate queer women meeting each other in person. Starts at 6 pm with no designated end time, July 8, 2023, Brix Cider, 119 S 2nd St, Mount Horeb, WI 53572

https://www.facebook.com/events/192215960233038/