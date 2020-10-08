ONLINE: Lesley Kagen

press release: Author Lesley Kagen joins us to discuss her forthcoming book, EVERY NOW AND THEN, available on Ocotber 6! Pre-order your copy from Mystery to Me today! RSVP for Crowdcast link.

The summer of 1960 was the hottest ever for Summit, Wisconsin. For kids seeking relief from the heat, there was a creek to be swum in, sprinklers to run through, and ice cream at Whitcomb's Drugstore. But for Frankie, Viv, and Biz, eleven-year-old best friends, it would forever be remembered as the summer that evil paid a visit to their small town and took their young lives as they'd known them as a souvenir.