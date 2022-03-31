media release: Author Leslie Kirk Campbell introduces her short story collection, The Man With Eight Pairs of Legs! In conversation with Michelle Wildgen of the Madison Writers' Studio.

This event will be in-person at Mystery to Me on Monroe Street! If you're joining us from your home or from afar, tune in to the Crowdcast livestream!

About The Man with Eight Pairs of Legs

The Man with Eight Pairs of Legs is about the ways our bodies are marked by memory, often literally, and the risky decisions we make when pushed to the extreme. Winner of the Mary McCarthy Prize in Short Fiction, this collection of short stories is a study in compassion and in passion, a must-read for our times.

Important COVID-19 Info at Mystery to Me

-Audience capacity is limited to 35 .

-Proof of full vaccination will be required and checked at the door. If you are not fully vaccinated, you will not be allowed to enter.

-Masks must be worn over the mouth and nose for the entirety of your time inside Mystery to Me.