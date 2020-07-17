ONLINE: Less Commonly Taught Languages

press release: The Wisconsin Intensive Summer Language Institutes (WISLI) would like to invite you to join us for a Less Commonly Taught Languages virtual career fair on Friday, July 17, 2020 from 1:30-4:45 p.m. Central Daylight Time. The purpose of the fair is to promote career and professional development opportunities for speakers and learners of less commonly taught languages. We are especially honored to have Cheryl Gibbs, the Senior Director of IFLE in the U.S. Department of Education as our keynote speaker for this event and hope that you can join us for all or part of the afternoon. To register as either an attendee or a virtual exhibitor, please visit the event website at: https://lctlcareers.wiscweb. wisc.edu/. The event is free and open to the public.