Just Becca, 1neofMani, DJ Sneaky Gator

to

Cargo Coffee-East Washington 750 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

All Cargo shows are pay-what-you-can, 100% goes directly to the Artists.

media release: Free Show | *Suggested donation $10. Our 2nd Saturdays are hosted in attempt to fundraise for LessWork Local Lifestyle to support local artists in Madison and beyond. Financial goal: raise $5,000 to support LessWork initiatives.

Info

Cargo Coffee-East Washington 750 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Music
to
Google Calendar - Just Becca, 1neofMani, DJ Sneaky Gator - 2024-01-13 18:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Just Becca, 1neofMani, DJ Sneaky Gator - 2024-01-13 18:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Just Becca, 1neofMani, DJ Sneaky Gator - 2024-01-13 18:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Just Becca, 1neofMani, DJ Sneaky Gator - 2024-01-13 18:30:00 ical