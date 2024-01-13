Just Becca, 1neofMani, DJ Sneaky Gator
to
Cargo Coffee-East Washington 750 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
All Cargo shows are pay-what-you-can, 100% goes directly to the Artists.
media release: Free Show | *Suggested donation $10. Our 2nd Saturdays are hosted in attempt to fundraise for LessWork Local Lifestyle to support local artists in Madison and beyond. Financial goal: raise $5,000 to support LessWork initiatives.
Info
Cargo Coffee-East Washington 750 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Music