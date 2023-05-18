Let Justice Roll Down Like a River
Lake Edge Lutheran Church 4032 Monona Dr. , Madison, Wisconsin 53716
press release: An evening with Kelli Thompson, State Public Defender
Co-sponsored by Lake Edge Lutheran Church and MOSES
Thursday, May 18 from 5:30-7:30 (begins with meal, followed by program).
Lake Edge Lutheran Church, 4032 Monona Dr., Madison
Please register by May 8 to be assured of a meal.
Info
Lake Edge Lutheran Church 4032 Monona Dr. , Madison, Wisconsin 53716
Lectures & Seminars, Politics & Activism