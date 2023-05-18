Let Justice Roll Down Like a River

Lake Edge Lutheran Church 4032 Monona Dr. , Madison, Wisconsin 53716

press release:  An evening with Kelli Thompson, State Public Defender 

Co-sponsored by Lake Edge Lutheran Church and MOSES

Thursday, May 18 from 5:30-7:30 (begins with meal, followed by program).

Lake Edge Lutheran Church, 4032 Monona Dr., Madison

Please register by May 8 to be assured of a meal.

Lectures & Seminars, Politics & Activism
