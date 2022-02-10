Let's Talk About Recycling

press release: Our universe of stuff is complicated and constantly changing. Join City of Madison Recycling Coordinator Bryan Johnson for this special presentation to learn the ins and outs of the green carts as well as broader national and international context for recycling. This event is presented in partnership with the Midvale Heights Community Association Green Team.

Per order of Public Health Madison & Dane County, masks are required in all indoor spaces for those age 2 and up.

Environment, Lectures & Seminars
608-266-6385
