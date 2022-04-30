press release: Bearing God’s image, yet cloaked in humanity, we labor to see the dignity of others and even ourselves. In a world awash in brokenness and turmoil, art can powerfully speak. But how does this happen?

Most works of art represent the convergence of artistic perception and skill, as artists engage a variety of media and subjects. Meaning-makers by nature, artists who focus on the human form and experience reveal the personhood of others and become storytellers in the process. When photographers capture the image of a face, or painters study their subjects, or filmmakers weave a narrative, they draw near to an Other. In doing so, they seek and even reveal meaning, unveiling attributes, emotions, and human stories often undetected.

To launch this rich half-day conversation, art historian Wayne Roosa will provide a critical framework to aid us in thinking more carefully about the human story and the place of our own stories within it. Following that, photographer Asher Imtiaz, filmmaker Alex Miranda Cruz, and painter Catherine Prescott will share images of their compelling work and discuss the ideas, convictions, and questions that drive their creative endeavors.

Among the questions we will ask: How do these artists approach the holy task of presenting the personhood of their subjects? What stories are they telling? How can these makers—and others like them—help us to see more clearly? All together, we will consider the ways in which art can be spiritually, communally, and culturally transformative. If we dare to “let the art speak,” what might happen within and among us?

Symposium Schedule

9:00 AM Welcome and Introduction

9:10 AM Presentation—Art Historian Wayne Roosa

10:15 AM Conversation—Filmmaker Alex Miranda and Photographer Asher Imtiaz

11:15 AM Presentation—Painter Catherine Prescott

12:25 AM Conversation with Presenters during Lunch (provided)

1:00 PM Closing