Hawthorne Library 2707 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: Let's Blow Off Some S.T.E.A.M is a series of events taking place at various library locations where kids can learn science, technology, engineering, art, and/or math skills through interactive programming. Madison Public Library partners with area organizations to provide opportunities for kids to explore STEAM principles in a safe, fun way.

April 17, 5:30-6:30PM | Hawthorne Library

Families will be able to participate in an interactive activity with a scientist.

Familias podran participar en una actividad con un científico.

Kids & Family
608-246-4548
