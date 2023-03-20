media release: Let's Blow Off Some S.T.E.A.M is a series of events taking place at various library locations where kids can learn science, technology, engineering, art, and/or math skills through interactive programming. Madison Public Library partners with area organizations to provide opportunities for kids to explore STEAM principles in a safe, fun way.

Let's Blow Off Some S.T.E.A.M

March 20, 5:30-6:30PM | Meadowridge Library

Join staff from Edgewood College's ROSE program for a hands-on science experiment perfect for the whole family!

Let's Blow Off Some S.T.E.A.M

May 15, 5:30-6:30PM | Meadowridge Library

Join staff from BadgerBOTS for a hands-on robotics activity perfect for the whole family!