Let's Blow Off Some S.T.E.A.M.
Meadowridge Library 5726 Raymond Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53711
media release: Let's Blow Off Some S.T.E.A.M is a series of events taking place at various library locations where kids can learn science, technology, engineering, art, and/or math skills through interactive programming. Madison Public Library partners with area organizations to provide opportunities for kids to explore STEAM principles in a safe, fun way.
March 20, 5:30-6:30PM | Meadowridge Library
Join staff from Edgewood College's ROSE program for a hands-on science experiment perfect for the whole family!
May 15, 5:30-6:30PM | Meadowridge Library
Join staff from BadgerBOTS for a hands-on robotics activity perfect for the whole family!