media release: Let's Blow Off Some S.T.E.A.M is a series of events taking place at various library locations where kids can learn science, technology, engineering, art, and/or math skills through interactive programming. Madison Public Library partners with area organizations to provide opportunities for kids to explore STEAM principles in a safe, fun way.

Let's Blow Off Some S.T.E.A.M: Robotics Edition

February 23, 3-5:45PM | Goodman South Madison Library

Let's Blow Off Some S.T.E.A.M: Robotics Edition

March 16, 3-5:30PM | Goodman South Madison Library