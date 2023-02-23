Let's Blow Off Some S.T.E.A.M.
Goodman South Madison Library 2222 S. Park St. (Village on Park), Madison, Wisconsin 53713
media release: Let's Blow Off Some S.T.E.A.M is a series of events taking place at various library locations where kids can learn science, technology, engineering, art, and/or math skills through interactive programming. Madison Public Library partners with area organizations to provide opportunities for kids to explore STEAM principles in a safe, fun way.
Let's Blow Off Some S.T.E.A.M: Robotics Edition
February 23, 3-5:45PM | Goodman South Madison Library
March 16, 3-5:30PM | Goodman South Madison Library