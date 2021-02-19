ONLINE: Let's Cook Together

media release: Fridays, February 19 & 26 and March 5 & 12, 4:00 – 5:30 pm

UW Medical students will lead us through cooking simple, healthy recipes. We send you the recipe and you pick up the ingredients. If you need help getting the ingredients please contact Laura at lhunt@cityofmadison.org at least one week in advance. To register email Gary at gflesher@cityofmadison.com or call 608-266-6581. We will send the recipe and Zoom link after you register. Sponsored by NewBridge Senior Services, Monona Community Center, Madison Senior Center & Goodman Community Center.