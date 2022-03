media release: Stop by and visit The Joint Chiropractic at our East Towne Location. We have partnered with local businesses to offer free adjustments, raffle prizes, and fun and games!

10:30am - 2:30pm, April 9, 2022, The Joint Chiropractic - East Towne (4706 East Towne Blvd. Madison, WI 53704)

Price: FREE!