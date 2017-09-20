Let's Pull Together

James Madison Park 622 E. Gorham St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Candlelight Row – TONIGHT at James Madison Park

Let’s PULL Together – Hate has no place at our parks

Who: Anyone and everyone – let’s gather in peace and fitness as a community who loves Madison and its parks.

What: Join your neighbors from Mendota Rowing Club at Hoover Boathouse / James Madison Park this evening, starting at 6:30pm for a candlelight workout.

When: 6:30pm until shortly after sunset, tonight – Wed 9/20/17

Where: Start at Hoover Boathouse / James Madison Park, near the Gates of Heaven Synagogue

Why: In the wake of defamatory vandalism in the park we all share, the members of Mendota Rowing Club feel it’s a good night for a reminder that our home park belongs to everyone in the community. So, please join us for a community workout on our rowing machines and an evening of peaceful fellowship along the shores of Lake Mendota.

How: Pay $5/each to hop on a rowing machine – learn the basics or just get your heart pumping. Give a little more if you can – on the rower or from your pocketbook. All proceeds will be split between Second Harvest Foodbank, the American Civil Liberties Union, and the Anti-Defamation League.

Mendota Rowing Club rowers care about our community – we gather at James Madison because we love the lake, we love rowing, and we are proud to be part of a community that welcome everyone. We feel strongly that hate and vandalism have no place at our home park or anywhere in our community.

James Madison Park 622 E. Gorham St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703
