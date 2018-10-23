Let's Talk Election Issues

press release: Tuesday, October 23, 6 - 8 pm, Monona United Methodist Church, corner of Nichols & Midmoor roads.

Join the conversation with panelists Sen. Mark Miller, Assembly Rep. Melissa Sargent, MOSES representative Frank Davis, and gubernatorial candidate Dr. Maggie Turnbull.

6 - 6:30 PM Meet & greet with refreshments

6:30 Small group discussions

7:15 Q & A with the panel