Let's Talk Immigration
Monona United Methodist Church 606 Nichols Rd., Monona, Wisconsin
press release: A look at immigration from multiple perspectives:
A group of panelists will present information about immigrant populations in our community and will discuss how current immigration procedures and policy impact the citizens of Monona and Madison
- How does immigration impact our community?
- How does it affect children in our schools?
- What are the legal considerations?
- How is the state of Wisconsin responding?
- What does current immigration policy mean for Christians?
The Panel
- Fabiola Hamdan, Dane County Department of Human Services' immigration affairs specialist—community impact
- Josh Forehand, principal, Nuestro Mundo Elementary School—public school perspective
- State Rep. Jimmy Anderson—Wisconsin state legislative perspective
- Rabbi Bonnie Margulis, Wisconsin Faith Voices for Justice —faith perspective
- Matt Gillhouse Madison immigration attorney—legal perspective
