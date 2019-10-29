Let's Talk Immigration

Monona United Methodist Church 606 Nichols Rd., Monona, Wisconsin

press release: A look at immigration from multiple perspectives:

A group of panelists will present information about immigrant populations in our community and will discuss how current immigration procedures and policy impact the citizens of Monona and Madison

  • How does immigration impact our community?                                    
  • How does it affect children in our schools?                                            
  • What are the legal considerations?                                                  
  • How is the state of Wisconsin responding?
  • What does current immigration policy mean for Christians?                                       

  • Fabiola Hamdan, Dane County Department of Human Services' immigration affairs specialist—community impact
  • Josh Forehand, principal, Nuestro Mundo Elementary School—public school perspective
  • State Rep. Jimmy Anderson—Wisconsin state legislative perspective
  • Rabbi Bonnie Margulis, Wisconsin Faith Voices for Justice —faith perspective
  • Matt Gillhouse  Madison immigration attorney—legal perspective

Monona United Methodist Church 606 Nichols Rd., Monona, Wisconsin
