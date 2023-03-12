Let's Talk Records

media release: MadCity Music is extending our hours on Sunday, March 12, because Matt Patton of Drive-By Truckers & Dial Back Recording Studio will be stopping by the store at 5 pm! He'll hang out for a while to talk about his studio, recording, bands, records, record stores and the things "making it all go". Stop by to chat, shop, ask any questions you have or just to say hello.

Dial Back Sound is a recording studio located in Water Valley, Mississippi. It's owned by Matt Patton of The Drive-By Truckers. The facility is operated by Engineer and Managing Partner, Bronson Tew. Some of the many clients, guest engineers and producers include Jimbo Mathus, Leo Bud Welch, Squirrel Nut Zippers, Jerry Joseph, John Paul Keith, Bette Smith, Pony Bradshaw, Water Liars, Alvin Youngblood Hart, A.A. Bondy, Cedric Burnside, Cedell Davis, Jack Oblivian, Bobby Bare Jr, Patterson Hood and many more.

And, of course, don't forget the Drive-By Truckers are playing The Barrymore that evening! Show starts at 7:30. (We'll make sure he gets back in time!)