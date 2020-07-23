ONLINE: Let's Whoop it Up

× Expand Ted Thousand A Siberian crane.

press release: All are cordially invited to our first-ever virtual fundraiser to celebrate cranes and Craniacs worldwide. Let’s Whoop it Up! is an opportunity for Craniacs to unite for a global celebration to support our mission on Thursday, July 23, at 7 p.m. Central Time.

We’re so eager to give you a sneak peek to our newly renovated site, Cranes of the World, and share our mission worldwide, that we’re creating this special event. We’ll be opening the gates virtually and providing never before seen by the public glimpses of our $10M site renovations. And, we’ll hear from colleagues in Asia, Africa and North America about their efforts to save cranes and the places they dance.

The evening will be hosted live by President and CEO Rich Beilfuss and Co-founder George Archibald in the new George Archibald Welcome Center. It will include a virtual auction, with one-of-kind crane experiences with our staff, and several surprises.

Be sure to mark your calendars. Please help us spread the word about this event and our mission by inviting your friends to join this free, fun event!

More information is available on our website at www.savingcranes.org.