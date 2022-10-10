Level Up: Music Creation

press release: UCAN's Level Up Conference is BACK!! We will be hosting 3 separate workshops of the Level Up conference on Music Creation, Music Business, and Music Marketing.

Saturday, September 10, is our Music Creation workshop at the Art and Lit Lab.

Speakers will include Chris Godxilla Taylor (Engineer, Producer, Owner of Mountaintop AV Music), DJ Pain 1 (Platinum Producer), D-Teck (Producer, CEO of Wazzup Media Group), Marcus Porter (Artist, Engineer, Producer), Dscribemusic (Engineer, Producer), and more.

ENTRY FEE - $10

Conference Agenda

12:30-1:00 pm Registration, networking

1:00-1:50 pm: Efficient Studio Sessions - Learn how to be prepared and efficiently use your studio time. Learn tips to get the most out of your engineer/producer and what to ask for.

2:00-2:50 pm: Profitable Producers - Learn different ways the modern producer can earn a living selling beats online.

3:00 - 3:25 pm: 2 min Music and Beats Reviews (Send music to ucanmadison@gmail.com Attn: LEVEL UP REVIEW )

) 3:30 - 4:05 pm: Music Revenue Streams - Learn different ways to generate revenue through music.

4:20 - 5:00 pm: Panel Discussion - In this discussion, we will talk about the music industry trends and how to stay ahead of the competition.

Save these dates

October 9 - Music Marketing

November 5 - Music Business