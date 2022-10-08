Level Up: Music Marketing

press release: UCAN's Level Up Conference is BACK!! We will be hosting 3 separate workshops at the Level Up conference on Music Creation, Music Business, and Music Marketing.

Saturday, October 8, is our Music Marketing workshop featuring Ted Park

Conference Agenda

12:30 - 1:00pm Registration, networking

1:00-1:50 pm: Music Marketing Strategies

Learn about effective strategies to market your music to the public and what it takes to successfully push a hit single locally, regionally, and nationally.

2:00-2:50 pm: Content Creation

Learn about the planning and strategies it takes to get your social media content to stand out and start earning money.

3:00 - 3:30 pm: Two Minute Song and Beat Reviews

S﻿ubmit your song for an in person review!

Limited to 10 reviews, first come first serve.

Once the submission limit is reached, submissions will be added to our waitlist.

(Send music to info@ucanmadison.org Attn: LEVEL UP REVIEW)

3:30 - 4:30pm: One On One Discussion w/ Ted Park

Learn about Ted Park’s rise from local to international artist. We will dive into his journey and talk about lessons learned and ways you can break into the music industry.

4:30pm - 5:00pm: Two Minute Song and Beat Reviews (Part Two)

5:00pm: Networking and wrap up

