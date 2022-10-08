Level Up: Music Marketing

Madison Youth Arts Center 1055 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: UCAN's Level Up Conference is BACK!! We will be hosting 3 separate workshops at the Level Up conference on Music Creation, Music Business, and Music Marketing.

Saturday, October 8, is our Music Marketing workshop featuring Ted Park

Conference Agenda

12:30 - 1:00pm Registration, networking

1:00-1:50 pm: Music Marketing Strategies

  • Learn about effective strategies to market your music to the public and what it takes to successfully push a hit single locally, regionally, and nationally.

2:00-2:50 pm: Content Creation

  • Learn about the planning and strategies it takes to get your social media content to stand out and start earning money.

3:00 - 3:30 pm: Two Minute Song and Beat Reviews

  • S﻿ubmit your song for an in person review!
  • Limited to 10 reviews, first come first serve.
  • Once the submission limit is reached, submissions will be added to our waitlist.
  • (Send music to info@ucanmadison.org Attn: LEVEL UP REVIEW)

3:30 - 4:30pm: One On One Discussion w/ Ted Park

  • Learn about Ted Park’s rise from local to international artist. We will dive into his journey and talk about lessons learned and ways you can break into the music industry.

4:30pm - 5:00pm: Two Minute Song and Beat Reviews (Part Two)

5:00pm: Networking and wrap up

Save the dates

November 5 - Music Business

Info

608-561-8226
