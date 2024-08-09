RSVP for American Jews and the Impulse Toward Social Justice

media release:

Thursday, August 15

Lauren Strauss – “American Jews and the Impulse Toward Social Justice”

When and why did America’s Jewish community begin to organize around issues of social and civic justice? During the 20th century, the community began to engage with many social issues of the day – from immigration, labor, free speech, and women’s rights to civil rights and racial justice. This talk analyzes Jewish American activism and organizational skills, which stayed constant even in a changing world.

Dr. Lauren Strauss teaches Jewish history and Israel studies at the American University in Washington, D.C., where she also serves as Director of Undergraduate Studies for the Jewish Studies Program. Dr. Strauss lectures widely and is a commentator at Jewish cultural events and in the press. She is active in “shared society” groups and academic organizations in the U.S. and Israel, and she has curated or served as historian for several museum exhibits. Her published articles focus on Jews and the arts, gender, and political activism.

