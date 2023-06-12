RSVP for Levy Summer Series

press release: Tuesday, June 27 (register by June 12):

Schedule:

10:30-11am: check-in

11:00-12:30pm: presentation

12:30-1:30pm: lunch

Luncheons and presentations all take place at Nakoma Golf Club in Madison. Each program is $25 per person. This includes presentation and the meal.

“The Dead Sea Scrolls” by Rabbi David Kopstein.

Rabbi David comes from a long line of rabbis tracing back to eleventh century Spain. Although officially retired from congregational work, he is frequently called into service as a cruise rabbi aboard Celebrity, Holland America, Princess, Royal Caribbean and Seabourn Lines. He and his wife, Patti, a clinical psychologist, live in West Madison.

The Dead Sea Scrolls’ discovery reads like the opening scene of an Indiana Jones thriller. Were it not for some dramatic twists and turns, the Scrolls might have gone from their limestone-cave hiding places directly into the hands of private collectors.

But now, thanks to digital imaging technology and the pioneering work of Israel Antiquities Authority, these precious texts can be read, translated and studied by all who wish to explore this priceless world heritage. Hear the dramatic story and take a look at surprising revelations about some familiar Biblical personalities.