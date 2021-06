media release: On Saturday, June 19, from 4-6pm, please join us for our first in-person exhibition reception in over a year! We've got a solo exhibition from Lexie Olson going up, titled, Right What's All This About Then. Exhibition curated by Molly Burki. See more of Lexie's work on Instagram.

Exhibition will be on view until July 26 during shop hours (Friday: 11am-7pm; Saturday: 10am-6pm) or by appointment.