LGBT & Dementia

Sequoya Library 4340 Tokay Blvd., Madison, Wisconsin 53711

Alzheimer's Association, LGBT Senior Alliance, OutReach LGBT Community Center LGBT & Dementia Community Forum Thursday, March 7th, 6:00 - 8:00 pm Sequoya Library, 4340 Tokay Blvd, Madison WI  

Learn about Alzheimer's, dementia, memory loss and how it affects the LGBT community. Bring a friend who has been affected by the disease and discuss how we can help people in your community.

Registration is preferred. Register online at www.alz.org/scwisc or call 800-272-3900.

Health & Fitness, LGBT
800-272-3900
