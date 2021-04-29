ONLINE: LGM Virtual Trivia

media release: Follow the LEADER to a lively, virtual trivia night - April 29, 4:30 -7:00 p.m. via ZOOM

Contact your fellow Leadership Greater Madison Alumni Association classmates, family and friends and get ready to show off your smarts. This friendly competition will feature trivia, music and a lively vibe provided by Premier Trivia; prizes for the best team name, zoom background, costume, or other notable show of team spirit; and an excellent opportunity to support the LGM scholarship fund right from your own home.

Like in-person versions, the event will include lively music, challenging trivia, friendly competition and an overall fun vibe - all while raising funds for the LGM Scholarship fund that helps ensure anyone who wants to engage in the LGM experience is able to do so. Cost is $10/person, $50/team of 6. Prizes and other special bonuses, including a menu of local carry-out meal kits will be available.