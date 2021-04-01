ONLINE: Li Chiao-Ping Dance

press release: Livestream Premiere 7:00pm CST via Vimeo

Post-Performance Talkback 7:45pm CST via Zoom

More About "Here Lies the Truth"... Li Chiao-Ping Dance will be hosting an online event on Thursday, April 1 at 7:00pm CST. "Here Lies the Truth" takes on one of today's sticky topics--Truth. Through real facts, fiction, hyperbole, absurdity, and raw dance/physical theater, we aim to complicate the simplistic and simplify the complex through multiple lenses. “Here Lies the Truth” is created in this momentous time to explore truth and lies and how these permeate our inner landscapes and built environment. When information being consumed is not always trustworthy, how can that affect our ability to believe our own truths? April 1st's performance will feature part i (premiered August 15, 2020) and part ii (premiere April 1, 2021).

LCPD’s work is made possible in part by the generous support of the Madison Arts Commission; Dane Arts with additional funds from the Endres Mfg. Company Foundation, the Evjue Foundation Inc., charitable arm of The Capital Times, the W. Jerome Frautschi Foundation Inc., and the Pleasant T. Rowland Foundation; Altrusa International of Madison; Fund for Children administered by the Madison Community Foundation; the National Endowment for the Arts; Wisconsin Arts Board with funds from the State of Wisconsin and the National Endowment for the Arts; University of Wisconsin-Madison Dance Department; OVCRGE; the Vilas Trustees; and LCPD’s Circle of Friends.