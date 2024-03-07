media release: Purchase tickets at the Campus Arts Box Office, 1st floor Memorial Union, 800 Langdon Street, by phone at 608-265-2787 or online at artsticketing.wisc.edu, $24 general admission and $18 students and seniors. Tickets can also be purchased at the door one hour before the performances.

Li Chiao-Ping Dance and the UW-Madison Dance Department are proud to announce this special spring programming.

Li Chiao-Ping Dance (LCPD) proudly presents I CHING 20 : On Seeing and Being Seen, a concert featuring five new works by Li Chiao-Ping with works also by special guest artist Omari 'Motion' Carter this coming March 7-9 in Madison, Wisconsin.

Kuan, which is interpreted as meditation and contemplation is Hexagram #20 from the ancient text I CHING, also known as the "book of changes". Comprised of 4 Yin lines below 2 Yang lines, the trigrams (set of 3 lines) of Kuan signify wind over earth. LCPD is excited to explore "seeing and being seen" in this thoughtful collection of dance works.

We are pleased to present special guest artist Omari 'Motion' Carter in this concert! Carter is a hip hop artist, body percussionist, and Screendance maker coming from the U.K. to join UW Madison’s dance faculty and we are excited to welcome and introduce his work to our community via this concert. He plans to present recent screendance work and a live body percussion solo. Check out his work here: https://www.motiondancecollective.com/about

Our show will contain 5 new works by Artistic Director Li which are part of her NEA-funded DIRTY LAUNDRY project, which is a new multimedia dance performance work that explores the history of Asian immigration, culture, identity and experience. This exciting event will feature collaborations with choreographer Li Chiao-Ping, visual artist Hong Huo and composer Byron Au Yong. Dancers include LCPD Company members Katelyn Altmann, Piper Morgan Hayes, Elisa Hildner, Cassie Last, and Elisabeth Roskopf, and guest dancers Kaori Kenmotsu and Jessica Robling. Li Chiao-Ping (director/choreographer) and Christal Wagner (cinematographer/editor) will also premiere their new screendance work titled “in silence is the offering presented”, featuring Li and her son Jacob Li Dai-Loong Rosenberg.

About LCPD: Li Chiao-Ping Dance (LCPD) was founded in 1990 and has made Madison, Wisconsin its home since 1993. We are a resident company of Overture Center for the Arts, and produce three major performances each year. We also offer workshops and touring programs throughout North America.The company is dedicated to offering programs of emotionally charged and athletic works, with striking visual design and the music of contemporary composers.We also are committed to making dance accessible to a variety of people—as audience members and participants. LCPD collaborates with K-12 schools to offer performances as residencies, and we continue to teach movement workshops at senior center communities.“...marvelously imaginative...engrossing, intelligently put-together piece of work.” Li Chiao-Ping Dance has been praised in the New York Times, Village Voice, Dance Magazine, Los Angeles Times, Washington Post, and San Francisco Bay Guardian. Known for her originality, trademark physicality, humanism, and visual design, Li Chiao-Ping creates layered works that combine multiple art forms to explore themes of culture and identity. LCPD has performed at Jacob’s Pillow, Bates Dance Festival, ADF, DanceNOW, Highways, as well as: The Kennedy Center, Links Hall, Dance Place, Symphony Space, DTW, Joyce SoHo, P.S. 122, ODC Theater, Theater Artaud, CounterPulse, Danspace Project/St. Mark’s Church, Roulette, and more.

LCPD MISSION:

Li Chiao-Ping Dance (LCPD) is a non-profit organization that serves to support, produce and promote original, inventive, and thought-provoking contemporary choreography. We strive to enhance the lives of people in our community as well as those we reach nationally and internationally through our educational and professional, creative work. Reflecting and supporting the artistic vision of Li Chiao-Ping and promoting acceptance and respect through our work, LCPD pushes the edges of contemporary/modern dance while producing and presenting highly original performance works. The company offers stimulating, thoughtful, creative, and educational workshops and touring programs for community and pre/professional dance artists, including diverse populations, youth, and older adults.

LCPD's artist residencies and collaborations, as well as mentorship, workshops, and master classes offer further growth, life-long learning, training, and development. Led by Artistic Director Li Chiao-Ping's creative and holistic vision-- Dancing Through Life, LCPD enhances lives through dance and promotes tolerance and respect of all people. We teach dance for our diverse population and for all ages, offering classes for community, pre/professional youth, and pre/professional adults. The DTL philosophy pervades our numerous initiatives. Improve health. Expand knowledge, understanding and acceptance. Mentor, enrich, train, integrate, share and inspire.

Li Chiao-Ping Dance pushes the edges of contemporary dance, producing and presenting original, imaginative contemporary/modern dance performance works which inspire and move its audiences. LCPD engages the community through diverse opportunities to experience dance--by doing, performing, seeing, and discussing. Known for her trademark physicality, movement vocabulary and choreographic style, Artistic Director Li Chiao-Ping creates passionate, layered works that combine multiple art forms to explore themes of culture and identity.

Acknowledgements

LCPD’s work and events are made possible in part by the generous support of Altrusa International of Madison; Fund for Children administered by the Madison Community Foundation; Dane County COVID Relief Fund; Dane County Nonprofit Assistance Fund; Dane County Arts with additional funds from the Endres Mfg. Company Foundation, The Evjue Foundation Inc., charitable arm of The Capital Times, the W. Jerome Frautschi Foundation Inc., and the Pleasant T. Rowland Foundation; University of Wisconsin-Madison Dance Department, the OVCRGE, WARF, Vilas Trustees, and the School of Education Virginia Horne Henry Fund; Wisconsin Arts Board with funds from the state of Wisconsin and the National Endowment for the Arts; the Arts Midwest GIG Fund, a program of Arts Midwest that is supported by the National Endowment for the Arts, with additional contributions from Wisconsin Arts Board; National Endowment for the Arts; and LCPD’s Circle of Friends.