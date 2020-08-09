ONLINE: Li Chiao-Ping SEED Intensive and Performance Festival

press release: SEED: Summer Exploratory Experimental Dance. A virtual week-long celebration of dance - for all ages and abilities, August 9-15, 2020.

Dancers of all ages and abilities, from novices to pre-professionals, are invited to spend a week dancing and moving online with both current and former LCPD company dancers and trainers.

This year, we will be offering a daily schedule full of diverse classes that will cater different levels.

SEED faculty and artists will host special topics classes, including Latin dance, yoga, contemporary, ballet, mindful movement, and more. We will also be hosting two virtual performances on August 14th and 15th. CLICK HERE FOR 2020 CLASS SCHEDULE

The day before classes start, we will have an orientation and welcome Zoom meeting. This is an opportunity to meet with the Li Chiao-Ping Dance community and ask any questions you may have for the upcoming week!

The SEED Intensive and Performance Festival will be run on a donation basis. We understand that not everyone is able to contribute but we appreciate all of those who can monetarily support the artists who have been hit hard by the loss of income from cancelled teaching and performances. Donations will help to continue the cycle of supporting the arts by providing compensation for our fabulous teachers and performers!

Please email us at mgr@lcpdance.org with any questions.

SUBMIT FORMS AND DONATIONS ONLINE

WAIVERS WILL BE REQUIRED TO JOIN CLASSES AND WILL BE PROVIDED VIA ZOOM BEFORE THE ORIENTATION.