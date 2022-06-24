Li Chiao-Ping SEED Concert

press release: LCPD is very excited to present the 2022 Summer Experimental Exploratory Dance Intensive and Performance Festival aka The SEED Festival.

The festival will be June 19-25 with performances on June 24 (6:45 pm, at the studio in Oregon) and June 25 (7:30 pm, UW Lathrop Hall).

This year, the SEED Festival will offer in-person movement opportunities and dance classes. Join us for a weeklong event for pre/professional dancers, young dancers, and community members to join together in a celebration of movement.

Nearly 30 years ago, LCPD was founded with a mission to promote tolerance and respect for all people, by making work that is inclusive and that celebrates diversity through dance. The mission has remained steady and focused during turbulent political moments, national injustices, violence, and global health emergencies. Our stance is more deeply rooted than ever before. The direction of our work is louder, bolder, and less apologetic about who we are and what we believe. Our most recent mixed media collaborations speak to racial injustice, identity, belonging, and re-examining narratives put forth by those in power (and those put forth by our own biases). This year’s SEED offerings will create opportunities for everyone to have fun, be challenged, and learn something new while challenging hegemonic dance norms in the spirit of critical thought and social action!